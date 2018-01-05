Suspect sought in robbery at South Claiborne beauty store

A man accused of robbing a South Claiborne Avenue beauty-supply store last week by threatening the manager that he had a gun was photographed by surveillance cameras, and New Orleans police are hoping the public can help identify him.

The man was in a store in the 2800 block of South Claiborne around 2:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29, and took “several bottles of beauty supplies,” according to a NOPD report.

“As the subject then attempted to leave the store without paying, the manager approached the subject,” the report states. “As the manager approached the subject, he told the manager, ‘I got a gun.’ The subject then fled the location.”

He is also wanted in connection with separate shoplifting case nearby, and was seen wearing the same reddish-colored beanie in both instances, with “long facial hair on his chin,” the report states.