Suspect arrested in robbery at knifepoint on Oak Street

The man accused of robbing a victim of his wallet and both stabbing him and apparently biting him in the process on Oak Street last summer has been located and arrested, New Orleans police said.

Raymond Shaw, 54, was arrested Friday (Jan. 5) in connection with the robbery that took place June 5, 2017, in an alley behind the 8200 block of Oak Street, according to the NOPD report. Shaw allegedly approached the victim and demanded his money, and when the victim refused, Shaw attacked him with a knife, the report states.

“The victim said he fought off the perpetrator, but the individual was able to reach into the victim’s back pocket and take his wallet before fleeing the scene,” the report states. “The victim suffered multiple lacerations to the body and a bite mark to his left shoulder in the altercation.”

Detectives identified Shaw and finally located him Friday in the 400 block of Soraparu Street, the report states. He is charged with armed robbery and aggravated battery.

Anyone with more information about the case is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective.