Sponsored: InspireNOLA & The Alliance for Diversity and Excellence present the Project Live & Achieve Rally for Excellence

On February 2, 2018, Dr. Bernice King, CEO of The King Center, will keynote the “Project Live & Achieve” Rally for Excellence, where 5,000 students from local schools across the New Orleans area will attend.

The rally, which is presented by InspireNOLA Charter Schools, The Alliance for Diversity & Excellence and Hyatt Regency New Orleans, will also feature Congressional Black Caucus Chairman and U.S. Representative Cedric Richmond (D-New Orleans), New Orleans Mayor-Elect Latoya Cantrell, and Angela Yee of the nationally syndicated radio show “The Breakfast Club,” as speakers who will offer words of hope and motivation to the students in attendance.