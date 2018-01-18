Sponsored: InspireNOLA hosts Dr. Bernice King as Keynote speaker at “Project Live & Achieve” Rally for New Orleans Students

5,000 students to attend rally to decrease youth violence and promote higher academic outcomes. Speakers include: Congressman Cedric Richmond, Mayor-Elect Latoya Cantrell, and Angela Yee of the Breakfast Club.





On February 2, 2018, Dr. Bernice King, CEO of The King Center, will keynote the “Project LIVE & Achieve” Rally for Excellence, where 5,000 students from local schools across the New Orleans area will attend.

The rally, which is presented by InspireNOLA Charter Schools, The Alliance for Diversity & Excellence and Hyatt Regency New Orleans, will also feature Congressional Black Caucus Chairman and U.S. Representative Cedric Richmond (D-New Orleans), New Orleans Mayor-Elect Latoya Cantrell, and Angela Yee of the nationally syndicated radio show “The Breakfast Club,” as speakers who will offer words of hope and motivation to the students in attendance.

“As we approach the 50th Anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., we are honored to hear and learn from Martin Luther King, Jr.’s daughter, Dr. Bernice A. King. We know that this event will inspire thousands of young people and promote non-violence and higher academic outcomes in our city,” said Jamar McKneely, CEO of InspireNOLA Charter Schools.

The rally is the kick-off event for the yearlong “Project LIVE & Achieve” initiative. Project LIVE & Achieve is a comprehensive program bringing schools, community groups, and faith organizations together to promote non-violence, academic success, high expectations and community involvement, with the main goal being to decrease violence impacting New Orleans youth and to strive for higher academic outcomes for students. Multiple events will take place throughout 2018 in order to reach these goals.

This event will take place on February 2, 2018, at the Xavier University of Louisiana Convocation Center, 7910 Stroelitz St, New Orleans, LA 70125, beginning at 10 a.m. The event is free and open to the public, though seating will be limited. For more information, email info@inspirenolaschools.org.

About Project LIVE & Achieve

Project Live and Achieve is a yearlong, comprehensive program with the aim of bringing schools, community groups, and faith organizations together to promote non-violence, academic success, high expectations, and community involvement. Initiatives will include conflict resolution workshops and seminars, motivational rallies, exposure to the criminal justice system, summer open gym opportunities, academic awards and acknowledgments, community service initiatives, and student-led panels and discussions.

About InspireNOLA Charter Schools

Founded in 2013, InspireNOLA Charter Schools is one of the top charter management organizations in New Orleans and is the only network with two A-graded schools. InspireNOLA serves more than 3,700 students in five schools: Alice Harte Charter School, Edna Karr High School, Andrew Wilson Charter School, 42 Charter School, and Eleanor McMain Secondary School.

About The Alliance for Diversity & Excellence

The Alliance for Diversity & Excellence is a group of African-American educators and community leaders that advocate for quality schools and autonomy for schools leaders to inspire all students, parents, and leaders. The primary goal of the ADE is to develop and train senior leaders that will be prepared to lead high performing charter networks that achieve results for students.