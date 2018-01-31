Shooting of two men reported on South Claiborne Avenue, police say

Police are investigating the shooting of two men on South Claiborne Avenue late Wednesday morning, New Orleans police said.

The shooting was reported around 11 a.m. on South Claiborne near Toledano Avenue, said NOPD Officer Juan Barnes. One of the men was shot in the leg, and the other suffered a graze wound to the body, Barnes said.

The crime scene remains under investigation and further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.