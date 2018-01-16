Carjacking reported on Orange Street; robbery attempt thwarted on Richard Street, police say

One woman was carjacked Saturday evening on Orange Street, but another similar attempt Sunday evening was thwarted when the victim pointed out nearby security cameras to her assailant, New Orleans police said.

In the first case, a woman in her 30s was parking her vehicle in the 1000 block of Orange Street (near Constance Street) around 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, when she was confronted by three attackers, according to the initial NOPD report.

“One subject produced a handgun and motioned for the victim to get out of the vehicle,” the report states. “The victim complied and the subjects drove off in the victim’s vehicle.”

The following evening around 7:20 p.m., a woman in her 40s was getting out of her vehicle in the 800 block of Richard Street (near Chippewa Street), when she was confronted by a man with a gun, according to the initial NOPD report.

He demanded her purse, keys and phone, and tried to grab them away from her, but she said, “Are you crazy with all these cameras out here?” and he ran off, the report states.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.