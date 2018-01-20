Robbery attempt reported on Carondelet Street, police say

An armed-robbery attempt was reported Friday on Carondelet Street, but was deterred when a car passed nearby, New Orleans police said.

The victim, a man in his 30s, had parked his vehicle near Carondelet and Amelia streets around 11:45 a.m. when a juvenile male called out, “Say, bruh,” and demanded the keys to his vehicle, according to the initial NOPD report.

“The victim refused,” the report states. “The perpetrator demanded his keys again while producing a weapon and took it off safety. Two unknown males across the street yelled out to the perpetrator, ‘Let’s roll,’ when an unknown vehicle was passing in the area. The perpetrators fled on foot.”

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.