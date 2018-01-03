Prytania Street business robbed at knifepoint; man robbed at gunpoint on Peniston, police say

A man armed with a knife attacked one woman and robbed another inside a Prytania Street business late Tuesday afternoon, and a man on Peniston Street was robbed at gunpoint shortly afterward.

Around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2, a woman in her early 20s was at work in a business in the 1500 block of Prytania Street (near Melpomene Street) when a man came in armed with a knife and demanded money, according to the initial NOPD report. He began to struggle with the employee until he noticed a purse belonging to another woman in her 50s, grabbed it and left, the report states.

About an hour later, a man in his 40s was leaving his home in the 1800 block of Peniston Street when two juveniles approached and pointed guns at him, according to the report in that case. They took his iPod, and then left on foot, the report states.

Further details were not immediately available in either case. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.