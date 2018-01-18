Precautionary boil water advisory issued for East Bank New Orleans

The Sewerage & Water Board (S&WB) has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for the entire East Bank of New Orleans due to a further drop in water pressure Thursday morning, Jan. 18.

This is an expansion of the advisory issued Wednesday for areas east of the Industrial Canal, including Venetian Isles, Lake Catherine and Irish Bayou. Neither advisory applies to the West Bank.

Safety Tips

Don’t consume tap water

Use bottled or boiled water to drink, cook, brush teeth, and mix baby formula.

Wash fruits and vegetables with bottled or boiled water.

Don’t use ice from ice trays or ice makers. Make new ice with bottled or boiled water.

To be safe, give your pets bottled or boiled water.

Be careful bathing

If you’re a healthy adult, you can bathe or shower with tap water. Be careful not to swallow any water.

Give babies and young children a sponge bath or use boiled water to bathe.

If you have open wounds or a weakened immune system, use boiled water to bathe.

Use hand sanitizer after washing hands.

Take care cleaning

Wash countertops and tables with boiled water.

Use a rinse temperature of 150° F or a sanitize cycle on your dishwasher.

Wash dishes by hand as usual. Then soak in mixture of 1 gallon of water and 1 teaspoon of bleach for 1 minute.

Do laundry as usual.

Boil water safely

Heat water until large bubbles come from the bottom to the top of the pot. Let the water boil for at least 1 minute. Turn off the stove and let the water cool. Store the water in a clean container with a cover. Add a pinch of salt and shake to improve the taste.