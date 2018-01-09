Phunny Phorty Phellows kick off carnival season with annual streetcar parade (Photos)

Peggy Scott LaBorde leads a toast from the Saint Charles streetcar, ringing in the 2018 Carnival season on Saturday, January 6. The Phunny Phorty Phellows begins each Carnival season with a ride on the streetcar. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
On Saturday, January 6, the Phunny Phorty Phellows welcomed the 2018 Carnival season with their annual streetcar ride on Saint Charles avenue. Saturday marked the Epiphany, or the 12th night of Christmas, which is used to begin Carnival season.
Participants decorate the streetcar.
Masked participants load onto the street car.
Participants got very creative with their costumes.
A rider dresses as Irvin Mayfield wearing prison stripes, mocking Mayfield's recent legal issues.
The Saint Charles avenue streetcar filled with the Phunny Phorty Phellows departs from teh Willow street barn on Saturday, January 6.
King cake was served outside the streetcar barn.
Participants join LaBorde in her toast to welcome carnival season.