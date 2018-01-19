One killed in double shooting on South Claiborne; two other shootings reported on Ameila, Danneel

One man was killed and a woman was wounded Thursday evening in a shooting on South Claiborne Avenue, while two other people were injured in separate shootings on Amelia Street and on Danneel Street earlier in the day, New Orleans police said.

Around 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18, shots were fired near South Claiborne and First Street, and police found a man and a woman both suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle, according to NOPD reports. The man — later identified as 21-year-old Dalton Bennett — had been shot in the face, arms and legs, and he died after being taken to the hospital for treatment. The woman, also in her early 20s, had been shot in the back, and her condition was not known afterward.

After the shooting, a “dark colored vehicle” was seen fleeing the area toward South Claiborne, the news release said. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Homicide Division at 504-658-5300 to speak to Sgt. Daniel McMullen, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.

Two other shootings were reported in the nearby neighborhoods earlier in the day.

Around 9:30 a.m., an 18-year-old male was in the 2300 block of Amelia Street when he was “approached by a group of kids that called out his name [and] started shooting,” the report in that case states. He was hit in the leg by the gunfire, and he was taken to the hospital by paramedics, the report states.

Around 3 p.m., a man in his late 20s was near Seventh and Danneel streets when he was shot, and he drove himself to the hospital afterward, the report in that case states.

Anyone with information in those two incidents is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.