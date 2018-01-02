One arrested, one wanted in robbery of Igor’s Lounge on St. Charles Avenue

One man has been arrested and another is still wanted in connection with the armed robbery just before Christmas of Igor’s Lounge on St. Charles Avenue, New Orleans police said.

Shortly after 3 a.m. Friday, Dec. 22, two men entered the bar in the 2100 block of St. Charles Avenue and confronted an employee behind the bar, forcing him to give them the cash from the registers at gunpoint, New Orleans police said at the time. As they left, they robbed the employee of his own belongings and ordered him not to call police, according to reports.

Surveillance video of the robbery allowed investigators to identify the suspects as 21-year-old Nyshawn Emery and 30-year-old Roosevelt Jimerson, the report states.

On Thursday, Dec. 27, detectives from the NOPD Sixth District and citywide “Tiger Team” task force searched Emery’s home in the 2800 block of St. Charles Avenue and arrested him there, according to a subsequent report.

“A search of Emery’s residence revealed several items used during the commission of the robbery including a wooden handled .357 Magnum revolver firearm with four live rounds, roughly $500.00 in different denominations and a small amount of narcotics with a digital scale,” the report states.

Emery is charged with two counts of armed robbery, possession of marijuana while in possession of a firearm, and possession with intent to distribute the marijuana, the report states.

Jimerson has yet to be located, but police have a warrant for his arrest, according to the report.

Anyone who can help find Jimerson or with other information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.