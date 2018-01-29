NOLA Messenger talks news with WBOK this Tuesday
The NOLA Messenger team will be back on talk radio with Oliver “O.T.” Thomas for The Good Morning Show on WBOK 1230AM. Tune in tomorrow morning (Jan. 30) from 7:30 to 9 a.m. and hear us talk about recent stories of interest, including:
- Special elections in March
- New leadership in City Council
- AirBnB issues & updates
- School & school board news, and more
Joining O.T. this time will be Robert (Uptown), Claire (Mid-City), and Tyree (Gentilly).