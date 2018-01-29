NOLA Messenger talks news with WBOK this Tuesday

The NOLA Messenger team will be back on talk radio with Oliver “O.T.” Thomas for The Good Morning Show on WBOK 1230AM. Tune in tomorrow morning (Jan. 30) from 7:30 to 9 a.m. and hear us talk about recent stories of interest, including:

Special elections in March

New leadership in City Council

AirBnB issues & updates

School & school board news, and more

Joining O.T. this time will be Robert (Uptown), Claire (Mid-City), and Tyree (Gentilly).

Got questions for us?

Leave comments below or call us on air at (504) 260-9265