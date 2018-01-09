Musician James Andrews formally withdraws from state House special election; four candidates remain

Jazz musician James Andrews formally filed his notice Monday to withdraw from the special election for Helena Moreno’s seat in the House of Representatives on Monday, leaving four remaining candidates to compete in the March 24 election.

Andrews filed the official notice to withdraw on Monday with the Secretary of State’s office, and his status on the official list of candidates for House District 93 has been updated to “withdrew,” according to a document sent to Uptown Messenger. Members of the state House of Representatives are required by law to live in the district they represent, and Andrews filed with a Valmont Street address outside the boundaries of District 93.

District 93 stretches from the Garden District into Central City, the Central Business District, the French Quarter, Treme and the Seventh Ward.

The remaining candidates are community activist Eldon Anderson, attorney Kenny Bordes, attorney Royce Duplessis and French Quarter bartender Danil Faust.

The election will be March 24, with a runoff April 28 if necessary.