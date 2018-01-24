Murder suspect in St. Charles Avenue beating turns himself in, police say

The 25-year-old man accused of beating a 60-year-old on St. Charles Avenue earlier this month in a “highly intoxicated” state surrendered to authorities Wednesday morning on a murder charge following the victim’s death over the weekend, New Orleans police said.

Garrett James Ward, 25, is charged with one count of second-degree murder, according to jail records. Witnesses told police they saw Ward punch and kick 60-year-old Arnold Jackson in an incident Jan. 6 in the 2000 block of St. Charles Avenue, and police at the scene found Ward “highly intoxicated” in an elevated parking garage afterward.

Ward was arrested on a battery charge at the time, but Jackson died this past Friday (Jan. 18), and the coroner’s office said it was a result of injuries in the beating. Ward’s charge was then upgraded to murder, and police announced they were looking for him on Tuesday.

Ward worked as a commercial real-estate agent in Baton Rouge, but his biographical information was removed from the Latter & Blum agency’s website after his arrest, according to the New Orleans Advocate.

Second-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison in Louisiana upon conviction.

Anyone with additional information in the case is urged to call the NOPD Homicide Division at 504-658-5300 to speak to Detective Nicholas Williams.