Man, woman shot to death in Palmetto Street apartment building

A man and a woman were found dead of gunshot wounds in a second-story apartment Monday morning in the 8200 block of Palmetto Street.

New Orleans Police are investigating the apparent gunshot deaths of two people in the Cypress Trace Apartments across from Costco in Gert Town. Police first reported both victims as female but later clarified that one victim was male.

Officers were called to the apartments for a wellness check at 8:11 a.m. Monday. When police arrived they found both victims on the floor with fatal gunshot wounds.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the names of the victims later.

It’s unclear if anything was taken from the apartment or if there were signs of a struggle, said Aaron Looney, NOPD spokesman. There were no named suspects or motives as of Monday morning.

It’s also unclear if the victims were killed Monday morning or at an earlier time.

“We’re trying to get an idea of what happened,” Looney said.

Police are still investigating.

Homicide Detective Richard Chambers is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 with any information regarding this incident.

Dozens of people gathered around the brick apartments Monday morning, many in tears and mourning the victims. Family and friends of the victims held each other as police could be seen walking in and out of the apartment.

“That’s my cousin!” one man cried out, surrounded by other mourners. “She was a teacher! That’s not right.”

A woman collapsed in sobs after talking to police in front of the apartment, holding onto the back of a truck to keep standing. Two men were crouched across from the apartment sobbing, consoled by friends.