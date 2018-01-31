Man shot during robbery attempt on Harmony Street, police say

A man was shot late Tuesday evening on Harmony Street when he refused to allow an armed robber into his home, New Orleans police said.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was standing outside a home in the 400 block of Harmony Street shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30, when a red Chevrolet Camaro pulled up and a man “jumped out of the vehicle armed with two handguns with extra clips,” the initial NOPD report states.

The gunman demanded the victim’s belongings, so he put what he had on the ground, but the gunman said he wanted his wallet also, the report states. The victim said the wallet was inside the home, and the gunman “implied he wanted to go inside the residence to get the wallet,” but the victim refused, the report states.

At that point, the gunman shot the victim “multiple times,” and left in the Camaro, the report states. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and listed in stable condition, the report states.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.