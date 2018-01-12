Man shot during robbery attempt at South Claiborne business early Friday, police say

A man was shot near South Claiborne Avenue in an apparent robbery attempt, New Orleans police say.

The victim was at a business near Milan and South Claiborne around 5:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 12, when he heard someone say, “Give it up,” according to a report by Gray Scheets, a NOPD spokesman..

“The victim then began walking away when he suffered a gunshot wound to the buttocks,” Scheets wrote in the report. “The victim arrived at a nearby hospital via private conveyance where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.”

The shooting remains under investigation and further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.