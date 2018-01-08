Man robbed of car on Soniat Street, police say

A man was robbed of his car at gunpoint outside his Soniat Street home early Sunday morning, New Orleans police said.

The victim, a man in his late 20s, had arrived home in the 2400 block of Soniat Street (near South Robertson) around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 7, when two assailants approached him from behind, according to the initial NOPD report.

“Both subjects pointed their guns at the victim and demanded the victim’s property and car keys,” the report states. “The victim complied and gave the subjects his cell phone, wallet, and car keys. One of the subjects fled in the victim’s vehicle and the other subject fled in the vehicle they arrived in.”

Police are also investigating an earlier robbery in the 1900 block of Louisiana Avenue (near Dryades Street) from Friday morning, weekend crime reports show. Around 9:30 a.m., a 17-year-old male went with three unknown people “to smoke” there, but when they arrived, one of the strangers drew a gun and took his money, the report in that case states.

Finally, on Sunday evening, a woman in her late 20s was walking to corner store at Martin Luther King Boulevard and Freret Street shortly before 6:30 p.m. when she saw a group of teens fighting, according to the report in that case. Gunshots rang out, and she realized she had been hit in the shoulder, but her injury was not believed to be life-threatening, the report states.