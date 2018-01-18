Man robbed at Jackson Avenue bus stop; another man shot on Jackson, police say

One man was robbed at the Jackson Avenue bus stop on South Claiborne Avenue on Wednesday morning, and a teen was shot in the face on Jackson Avenue later that afternoon, New Orleans police said.

Around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17, a man in his 50s was standing at a bus stop near Jackson and South Claiborne avenues when a vehicle drove up, according to the initial NOPD report. The passenger got out, pointed a gun at the victim and robbed him of his wallet and money, the report states.

Around 1 p.m., a 15-year-old boy was walking in the 2400 block of Jackson Avenue (near Freret) when he “heard a loud pop,” according to the report in that case. “The victim fell to the ground and was assisted by an unknown subject, who took the victim to his residence. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the face.”

Further details were not immediately available in either case. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.