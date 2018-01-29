Man injured in stabbing at home on Magazine Street, police say

A fight over missing property led to a stabbing on Magazine Street last week, New Orleans police said.

The incident took place shortly before 5 a.m. Wednesday (Jan. 24) in the 4300 block of Magazine Street, according to the initial report in the case. The victim, a man in his late 20s, awoke to find “some of his property was missing,” the report states.

“After questioning his friend a physical altercation ensued,” the report continues. “The subject stabbed the victim.”

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, the report states. Further details about the case were not available, but anyone with information should call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip.