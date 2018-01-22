Man, 60, dies from “blunt force injuries” after incident on St. Charles Avenue, coroner says

A 60-year-old man has died as a result of “blunt force injuries” following an incident earlier this month on St. Charles Avenue, the Orleans Parish Coroner said Monday morning.

Arnold Jackson, 60, was pronounced dead as of Thursday, Jan. 18, following an incident that took place Jan. 6 at St. Charles Avenue and Josephine Street, according to a news release Monday morning by Orleans Parish Coroner Jeffrey Rouse.