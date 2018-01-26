Man, 52, fatally shot on Willow Street, police say

A 52-year-old man lost his life Thursday evening in a shooting on Willow Street in Central City, New Orleans police said.

The shooting was reported around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25, in the 2400 block of Willow Street (between First and Second streets), according to a NOPD report. Police found the victim lying in the street unresponsive with apparent gunshot wounds to his body, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The victim was inside the residence when an altercation ensued between he and an unknown subject,” reads the NOPD initial report on the investigation. “After being shot inside the location, he ran outside where he was shot several more times.”

The man’s name has not yet been released, and no further details were immediately available. He is the second person killed by gunfire in the area in as many days, following the fatal shooting Wednesday of 35-year-old Adam Ross (brother of national bounce star Big Freedia) just a flew blocks away on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Homicide Detective Bruce Brueggeman is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 with any information regarding this incident. Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.