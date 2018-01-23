Man, 25, sought in inebriated beating on St. Charles Avenue that led to death of 60-year-old victim, police say

A “highly intoxicated” 25-year-old man allegedly beat a 60-year-old man on St. Charles Avenue earlier this month, and after the victim died from his injuries over the weekend, the suspect is now wanted on a murder charge, New Orleans police said.

The incident was originally reported as a “simple battery” around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, at the intersection of St. Charles Avenue and Josephine Street. The location was later updated to the 2000 block of St. Charles Avenue, closer to St. Andrew Street, according to police reports.

“Upon arrival, officers were flagged down by several individuals on the street, stating that the offender of the battery was located inside of an elevated parking lot,” according to a NOPD report on the case. “According to witness statements, the suspect punched and kicked the victim several times before fleeing toward the upper level of the parking lot.”

Police found Garrett James Ward, 25, “highly intoxicated” and arrested him on a charge of second-degree battery, and subsequently released from jail after a court appearance, according to the reports.

The victim, 60-year-old Arnold Jackson, was taken to the hospital for treatment, but died Friday, Jan. 18. Orleans Parish Coroner Jeffrey Rouse deemed Jackson’s death a homicide as a result of “blunt force injuries,” and NOPD Homicide detectives subsequently obtained a warrant for Ward’s arrest on a charge of second-degree murder.

Ward is believed to reside in Baton Rouge, and anyone who can help locate him is urged to call the NOPD Homicide Division at 504-658-5300 to speak to Detective Nicholas Williams, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.