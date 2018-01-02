Candidates to declare this week for Helena Moreno’s seat in state House of Representatives

The official qualifying period for candidates seeking the state in the House of Representatives to be vacated by Helena Moreno will run from Wednesday (Jan. 3) through Friday.

After Moreno won election to an at-large seat on the New Orleans City Council last fall, she sent a letter to the state Speaker of the House declaring her intent to resign her District 93 legislative seat by the time the new Council is sworn in in May. That triggered a special election to replace her, which will be held March 24, with a runoff on April 28 if necessary.

In order to be placed on the ballot, candidates must qualify with the Secretary of State’s office during the qualifying period, which begins Wednesday morning and runs through Friday afternoon. No candidates have publicly announced bids for the seat so far, though both Planning Commission chair Royce Duplessis and former WDSU anchor Camille Whitworth are believed to be considering a run.

If a candidate is selected prior to the April 28 election — either if the seat is uncontested during qualifying, or if it is won outright by a single candidate in the March 24 primary — Moreno has said she will resign earlier so that the new representative can be seated as quickly as possible.