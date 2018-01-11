Ex-boyfriend arrested in domestic home invasion on Erato, police say

A man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly intruded into his ex-girlfriend’s Erato Street home and threatened her with a knife, New Orleans police said.

Jabari Walters, 29, used a stolen key to get into the victim’s home in the 2400 block of Erato Street (behind Simon Bolivar Avenue) shortly before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10, according to the initial NOPD report. Walters then “produced a knife and threatened to stab the victim,” the report states, but he was located and arrested shortly afterward.

Walters remained in jail Thursday morning without bond on charges of aggravated burglary and domestic-abuse battery, according to online court records.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.