Eldon Anderson joins race for District 93 legislative seat; musician James Andrews says he lives outside district

With only a few hours remaining in the filing period, community organizer Eldon Anderson is the latest candidate to join the race for the District 93 seat in the state House of Representatives, while musician James Andrews now says he lives outside the district and may instead run for another seat later.

“El” Anderson, who has been a nightclub promoter and also worked on several political campaigns, qualified to run for the seat on Friday morning. He joins Royce Duplessis and Kenny Bordes, two attorneys who filed to run on the first day of qualifying.

Meanwhile, Andrews, who qualified on Thursday, told the Times-Picayune later that day that he realized afterward he does not live in District 93, which spans from the Garden District through downtown into Treme. He said he had hoped to represent the city on cultural issues, as well as to address frustrations with crime after the recent murder of a relative.

Andrews actually lives in District 98, represented by term-limited state Rep. Neil Abramson, the newspaper reported, and said he may run for another political office instead. Andrews has not yet been formally removed from the District 93 race, however, according to the Secretary of State’s website.