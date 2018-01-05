Danil Faust makes final contender for Helena Moreno’s seat in state House of Representatives

Danil Faust, a French Quarter bartender who has made two previous bids for public office, filed paperwork Friday afternoon to run for the state House of Representatives seat to be vacated by Helena Moreno, bringing the official qualifying period to a close.

The field for the race at the close of the qualifying period stands as follows:

Eldon Anderson, a community activist and political worker who has also worked as a nightclub promoter. Anderson had previously filed to run against Ben Kleban for Seth Bloom’s former seat on the Orleans Parish School Board, but withdrew. Last year, he filed to run for the open At-Large seat on the New Orleans City Council ultimately won by Moreno, but was disqualified amid allegations of incomplete state tax returns.

Kenny Bordes, a private attorney who specializes in civil-rights and labor issues such as fair pay and discrimination claims. He is also active in the film industry, having formed a company that assisted in the creation of local movie production businesses. It is his first run for office.

Royce Duplessis, a private attorney who previously practiced energy law with the international Dentons law firm, and former special counsel to the Louisiana Supreme Court. Duplessis previously served as chief of staff for District C City Councilman James Carter, and served five years on the City Planning Commission.

Faust, who previously garnered 12,708 votes (4 percent) in an unsuccessful challenge to U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise in 2016, also filed to run for clerk of court in 2017 but was disqualified over a technicality regarding a party change from Democrat to Green. He tends bar at the Three Legged Dog in the French Quarter, but was previously a hedge fund manager in Arizona, according to a 2016 profile.

A fifth candidate, musician James Andrews, also filed paperwork to run for the seat, but told The Times-Picayune afterward that he did not realize he does not live in the district — which is a requirement under state law. District 93 stretches from the Garden District through Central City, the Central Business District, the French Quarter, Treme and the Seventh Ward, but Andrews filed using a Valmont Street address that is actually in District 98. Though Andrews has yet to be formally disqualified, he told the newspaper he may run for a different seat instead.

The election will be March 24, and a runoff will be April 28 if necessary. Moreno has submitted a resignation from the seat as of early May, just prior to her swearing-in on the City Council, but has said she will resign sooner if the newly-elected representative is chosen in the March election.