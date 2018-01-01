Carjacking reported at South Jefferson Davis Parkway gas station; Broadmoor woman finds armed intruder in home, police say

A man filling gas at a South Jefferson Davis Parkway gas station on Sunday morning was robbed of his car at gunpoint, New Orleans police said.

The victim, a man in his late 20s, was pumping gas in the 1300 block of South Jefferson Davis Parkway (near the Washington Avenue and Earhart Boulevard intersections) around 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 31, when a stranger with a gun confronted him, according to the initial NOPD report. The gunman demanded the victim’s keys, then drove off in his vehicle, the report states.

Two other robberies were reported over the weekend in the Broadmoor area as well, New Orleans police said. Shortly before 7 a.m. Friday, a 50-year-old woman walked into her living room in the 4400 block of South Johnson Street (near Napoleon Avenue) and found a man “going through her purse on her couch,” according to the NOPD report in that case.

“The subject pointed a gun at the victim and demanded the keys to her vehicle,” the report states. “The victim complied and the subject fled the location after he went rummaging through the victim’s vehicle.”

Shortly before 3 p.m. the same day, a man in his 40s noticed another person taking items from the Beauty Express in the 2800 block of South Claiborne Avenue, the report in that case states. The victim confronted him, but the thief “implied he had a weapon” and left the store with the items, the report states.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.