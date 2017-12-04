Woman attacks cab driver on South Carrollton; robberies reported on Baronne, Audubon

A woman attacked cab driver early Sunday morning, and armed robberies were also reported on Baronne Street and Audubon Street later the same day, New Orleans police said.

Around 2:40 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, a cab driver in his 30s brought a woman to South Carrollton near Spruce Street, according to the initial NOPD report. She was in the back seat, and she asked him for change to pay her fare, the report states.

“The victim attempted to give the female change when she produced a knife and attempted to stab the victim,” the report states. “The victim fought off the female and got out of the cab. The female fled after searching the cab. The victim was treated for lacerations.”

Shortly after 3 a.m., a man in his 30s was in the 2000 block of Baronne Street when a stranger confronted him, according to the report in that case. “The male pulled out a handgun and demanded the victim’s property,” the report states. “The victim complied and the male fled the location.”

Finally, around 7 p.m., another man in his 30s was sitting in his vehicle in the 3500 block of Audubon Street, according to the report in that case.

“One subject pointed a gun and demanded the victim’s wallet and cell phone,” the report states. “The victim complied and the subjects fled the scene in an unknown direction.”

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.