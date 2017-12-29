Victim’s truck missing after fatal shooting on First Street, police say

After the fatal shooting of a man earlier this week on First Street in Central City, homicide detectives are looking for his missing pickup truck as part of their investigation, New Orleans police said.

The victim, later identified as 41-year-old Fernell Richmond, was shot to death inside his home in the 3300 block of First Street on Tuesday, Dec. 26, according to a NOPD news release.

Since the shooting, detectives have been searching for his missing his truck, a green 2003 Chevrolet Silverado with Louisiana license plate “C66452” and vehicle identification number “1GCEC14X13Z05298.”

Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Homicide Division at 504-658-5300 to speak to Detective Barret Morton, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.