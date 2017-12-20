Three-story self-storage facility planned for Tchoupitoulas at Upperline

A three-story self-storage facility is planned for construction on Tchoupitoulas Street at the corner of Upperline Street, and is scheduled for a hearing before city officials early next month.

The building at 4866 Tchoupitoulas (the current site of Guillot’s Sanitary Supplies) will be built by developer Gordon H. Kolb, according to documents filed with the city. The project will take up much of the block bounded by Tchoupitoulas, Upperline, Lyons and South Front Street at the rear, wrapping around a cluster of homes at the Tchoupitoulas/Lyons corner, according to design drawings included in the application.

The project includes enough space for the parking spaces required by the city, and developers do not anticipate the parking lot to be filled, according to information they provided neighbors.

The property is zoned for medium-intensity mixed use development, and a self-storage warehouse is a conditional use in the zoning, which means it will require City Council approval.

An initial hearing on the project is scheduled before the City Planning Commission on Tuesday, Jan. 9.