This Week at The Broad: Looking Back on 2017

First things first, if you got a Broad Theater gift card in your stocking this week then congrats on being given the gift of cinema! Your new card never expires and can be used for anything at the theater from tickets to cocktails to some of our awesome new food items available every weekend.

As we look back on this past year, we’d like to focus on the things that made us happy. Nothing of course makes us happy more than good movies and we think we ended up showing a healthy number of them. From A QUIET PASSION to WONDER WOMAN, we stuck to our guns in giving you a eclectic mix of movies in all shapes, sizes, and budgets.

We brought you two volumes of $2 Tuesdays (returning next April!) as well as cult films like DAWN OF THE DEAD and STALKER. We invited local filmmakers to show off their work and expanded our relationship with the New Orleans Film Society to bring you even more films from the New Orleans Film Festival. We fought for the small films like BRIGSBY BEAR and THE INNOCENTS, and as of this week LADY BIRD has proven to be one of the highest grossing independent films we’ve ever shown.

As we look into 2018, we have lots on our plate to kick off the new year. I, TONYA opens in January but in this newsletter we can tell you that a special 7 p.m. New Year’s Eve screening of the film is on sale on our website. If you want to be one of the first to see this much-talked-about film, grab those tickets and join us in starting off the new year.

This week, we are keeping our entire lineup in place so that you can enjoy the rest of your holiday break without worrying about if your favorite upcoming film is playing or not. THE SQUARE, THE SHAPE OF WATER , SONG OF THE SEA, STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI, LADY BIRD, THE DISASTER ARTIST and THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI will all be available for you to help end out the year.

BYOB(aby) will be showing STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI this week. This infant-friendly show will be on Thursday at 11 AM and will feature sushi from Asuka available for pre-order on our website. With the lights turned up and the sound turned down it is a perfect way to bring your baby to the cinema in a stress-free environment.

