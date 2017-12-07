This Week at The Broad: Local Chalmette Boy Makes Good

Sponsored by

This weekend we picked up our trademarked hot pink Christmas tree and plopped it down in the lobby with merriment and good cheer. The holiday season is in full swing and as the number of shopping days dwindle down, the number of Oscar contenders and blockbusters go up. We’ve got one big movie opening this weekend with another movie you might have heard of coming up next Thursday.





Oh hai everyone! THE DISASTER ARTIST is the hilariously brilliant look at the making of one of the best worst movies of all time THE ROOM. James Franco directed and stars as the star and director of the picture Tommy Wiseau (who we here is from round these parts but don’t necessarily believe). Please refrain from bringing in your own spoons for this film, though we hope some of y’all will use our parking lot for a quick game of catch before entering the building.

COCO, THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI, & LADY BIRD remain on our screens for all of next week. You may have heard of a little online backlash against the Olaf short playing in front of COCO. While we have no ill will towards any snowman, animated or otherwise, we are happy to let you all know that OLAF’S FROZEN ADVENTURE will no longer be shown in front of COCO starting this Friday.

STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI is where Luke finally speaks. If you haven’t been patiently waiting two years for that one moment than this movie may not be for you. Featuring a slew of new characters to the ever expanding Star Wars universe (if you haven’t heard of Porgs yet just wait) alongside our old and new favorites we are so excited to go back to a time long ago in a galaxy far far away. We have tickets for opening weekend still available so don’t hesitate.

If you’ve stopped by the past two weeks or so you would’ve seen our brand-new bar located right next to Screen 2. It’s our newest addition to the theater serving a collection of draft beer, wine, and cocktails for those nights when we are at maximum capacity. It’s even available for rentals! Stop by on the weekends over the holiday season and grab a seat in between that sweet double feature you have planned.

SHOWTIMES

LADY BIRD

Friday – Sunday: 11:00 AM 1:05 PM 3:10 PM 5:15 PM 7:20 PM 9:40 PM

Monday – Tuesday: 1:05 PM 3:10 PM 5:15 PM 7:20 PM 9:40 PM

Wednesday: 1:05 PM 3:10 PM 5:15 PM 7:20 PM

Thursday: 10:50 AM 1:20 PM 3:25 PM 5:30 PM 8:10 PM

THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI

Friday – Sunday: 11:40 AM 2:05 PM 4:30 PM 7:00 PM 9:30 PM

Monday – Tuesday: 2:05 PM 4:30 PM 7:00 PM 9:30 PM

Wednesday: 2:05 PM 4:30 PM 7:00 PM

Thursday: 12:55 PM 3:15 PM 5:40 PM 7:30 PM

THE DISASTER ARTIST

Friday – Sunday: 12:15 PM 2:40 PM 5:05 PM 7:30 PM 9:50 PM

Monday – Tuesday: 2:40 PM 5:05 PM 7:30 PM 9:50 PM

Wednesday: 2:40 PM 5:05 PM 7:30 PM

Thursday: 12:10 PM 2:20 PM 4:30 PM 7:20 PM 9:55 PM

COCO

Friday – Sunday: 11:30 AM 1:50 PM 4:15 PM 6:40 PM 9:00 PM

Monday – Tuesday: 1:50 PM 4:15 PM 6:40 PM 9:00 PM

Wednesday: 1:50 PM 4:15 PM 6:40 PM

Thursday: 10:35 AM 12:45 PM 2:55 PM 5:05 PM

STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI

Thursday: 10:05 PM 10:25 PM

TICKETS

Monday – Friday: $10 Adults, $8 Military, Seniors (62+), and Children (12 & Under) Saturday & Sunday: $8 Matinee (Any show starting before 5:30 PM), $10 Adults, $8 Military, Seniors (62+), and Children (12 & Under)

PARKING

The Broad Theater offers limited parking in our surface lot for cars, and bicycle racks for our friends who like to pedal. Sidewalk parking is available throughout the neighborhood including directly in front of the theater.

HAPPY HOUR

During weekdays, we offer happy hour specials till 6 p.m. Come enjoy $5 draft wines, draft beers, and well cocktails. You can also enjoy a pint of any beer and a small popcorn for only $10!

The Broad Theater

636 N. Broad Street

New Orleans, LA 70119

504-218-1008