This Week at The Broad: It’s beginning to look a lot like Oscars

It’s the newsletter before Christmas and all through The Broad, new features are screening, with a couple quite odd. Our hot-pink tree is covered with light, and no matter what, this week will delight. We’ve got indie pleasures from across the globe, and a visual feast from a filmmaker in vogue. The rest of this newsletter will not be in rhyme, but continue reading and you’re sure to have a good time.

THE SQUARE has been one of the most requested indie titles this year from all of our guests, and we’ve been trying all winter to squeeze it into a very packed schedule. This weekend, you finally get the chance to catch this year’s palme d’or winner right in your backyard. A sharp satire on not only the art world but all of modern culture, it’s no wonder that it has been receiving critical praise all throughout 2017.

THE SHAPE OF WATER is from Guillermo del Toro. For some of you, that previous sentence should be more than enough to see this film, but for the rest of you we’ll go on. Perhaps the finest filmmaker ever to be born from Mexico, del Toro has been the visionary behind PAN’S LABYRINTH, CRONOS, HELLBOY, and most recently CRIMSON PEAK. Known for his captivating visual style and production design, his latest film has been getting raves not only for its looks but the compelling love story that forms the heart of the picture. Falling in love with a sea creature may not sound like a Christmas story, but we think you’ll fall in love with it regardless.

We’ve heard from you all a desire for more family fare as well as more independent fare for this holiday season. So we thought, why not both? SONG OF THE SEA will be playing a short four-day engagement while the children are out of school and it is a beautifully hand drawn feature that’s appropriate for every member of the family. Come check it out on December 26th & 27th as well as January 2nd and 3rd.

STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI showed that without a doubt the force is still strong with all of us. We fully expect weekend shows to be at or near capacity for at least another week, with evening weekday shows also showing strong demand. Be sure to grab those tickets in advance and stay away from those spoilers!

LADY BIRD and THE DISASTER ARTIST stay in our lineup while THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI rejoins us for some limited showtimes. While checking the box office figures this past weekend we discovered that LADY BIRD has begun to sneak into our top-five highest grossing films. This is a major accomplishment for any film, let alone an independent coming of age story with a Dave Matthews Band song as a central component. Congrats to Greta Gerwig and the whole team at A24 for the smashing success. We hope to keep playing this film for as long as you keep coming to see it.

Thanks again for reading, and we’ll see you this weekend at the movies!

SHOWTIMES

THE SQUARE

Friday & Saturday: 1:10 PM 6:35 PM 9:30 PM

Sunday: 1:10 PM 6:35 PM

Monday: 1:10 PM 6:35 PM 9:30 PM

Tuesday & Wednesday: 1:10 PM 6:35 PM 9:30 PM

Thursday: 2:30 PM 6:35 PM 9:30 PM

LADY BIRD

Friday & Saturday: 11:00 AM 1:05 PM 3:10 PM 5:15 PM 7:30 PM

Sunday: 11:00 AM 1:05 PM 3:10 PM 7:30 PM

Monday: 1:05 PM 3:10 PM 5:15 PM 7:30 PM

Tuesday & Wednesday: 1:05 PM 3:10 PM 5:15 PM 7:30 PM

Thursday: 12:30 PM 2:00 PM 5:30 PM 7:35 PM

THE SHAPE OF WATER

Friday & Saturday: 11:45 AM 2:20 PM 4:50 PM 7:20 PM 9:50 PM

Sunday: 11:45 AM 2:20 PM 4:50 PM 7:20 PM

Monday: 2:20 PM 4:50 PM 7:20 PM 9:50 PM

Tuesday & Wednesday: 11:45 AM 2:20 PM 4:50 PM 7:20 PM 9:50 PM

Thursday: 11:45 AM 2:20 PM 4:50 PM 7:20 PM 9:50 PM

THE DISASTER ARTIST

Friday & Saturday: 9:40 PM

Sunday: 5:15 PM

Monday: 9:40 PM

Tuesday & Wednesday: 9:40 PM

Thursday: 9:40 PM

STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI

Friday & Saturday: 10:00 AM 1:00 PM 4:00 PM 7:00 PM 10:05 PM

Sunday: 10:00 AM 1:00 PM 4:00 PM 7:00 PM

Monday: 1:00 PM 4:00 PM 7:00 PM 10:05 PM

Tuesday & Wednesday: 10:00 AM 1:00 PM 4:00 PM 7:00 PM 10:05 PM

Thursday: 10:00 AM 1:00 PM 4:00 PM 7:00 PM 10:05 PM

THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI

Friday & Saturday: 10:45 AM 4:10 PM

Sunday: 10:45 AM 4:10 PM

Monday: 4:10 PM

Tuesday & Wednesday: 10:45 AM 4:10 PM

Thursday: 10:10 AM 4:10 PM

SONG OF THE SEA

Tuesday & Wednesday: 11:00 AM

