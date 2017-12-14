This Week at The Broad: It is a period of Civil War…

Sponsored by

First, a confession: the writer of this weekly newsletter is huge Star Wars fan. Two years ago, prior to the opening of our theater, he spent 20 hours at the multiplex watching all seven films in a row and swore that Episode 8 would play at The Broad where he would watch it then. That promise is fulfilled this Thursday as we open our doors for STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI.

Continuing the saga from where THE FORCE AWAKENS left off, this newest installment has got all the characters you know and love (minus Han, but plus Porgs!) in a darker tale that goes into the mystery of what Luke Skywalker has been up to since the destruction of the second Death Star all the way back in 1983 (or 4 ABY for those of you keeping track of canon).

For those lucky enough to have tickets for opening night, be sure to dress up in your best Star Wars costume as we will have a costume contest with winners getting prizes from ourselves as well as our friends from the Krewe Of Chewbacchus. Tickets for this film will go fast all opening weekend, so we strongly advise buying them online well in advance. We can not promise walk up tickets for any screening on opening weekend. May the force be with you, always.

COCO, LADY BIRD, and THE DISASTER ARTIST stay in the lineup for those of you who aren’t down with the Jedi. Also joining our lineup for two morning screenings will be the Royal Opera House’s production of THE NUTCRACKER. This perennial holiday classic will be featured at The Broad for the very first time and we hope that you’ll add us to your list of annual traditions this season.

STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI

Friday & Saturday: 10:00 AM 1:00 PM 4:00 PM 7:00 PM 9:30 PM 10:05 PM

Sunday: 10:00 AM 1:05 PM 4:00 PM 7:00 PM 9:30 PM 10:05 PM

Monday & Tuesday: 1:00 PM 4:00 PM 7:00 PM 9:30 PM 10:05 PM

Wednesday: 1:00 PM 4:00 PM 7:00 PM 9:30 PM 10:05 PM

Thursday: 10:00 AM 1:00 PM 4:00 PM 7:00 PM 10:05 PM

THE DISASTER ARTIST

Friday & Saturday: 12:15 PM 2:40 PM 4:55 PM 7:15 PM 9:40 PM

Sunday: 12:15 PM 2:40 PM 4:55 PM 7:15 PM 9:40 PM

Monday & Tuesday: 2:40 PM 4:55 PM 7:15 PM 9:40 PM

Wednesday: 1:50 PM 4:55 PM 7:15 PM 9:40 PM

Thursday:

LADY BIRD

Friday & Saturday: 11:00 AM 1:05 PM 3:10 PM 5:15 PM 7:30 PM 9:00 PM

Sunday: 11:40 AM 1:40 PM 3:40 PM 5:40 PM 7:40 PM 9:00 PM

Monday & Tuesday: 1:05 PM 3:10 PM 5:15 PM 7:30 PM 9:00 PM

Wednesday: 1:05 PM 3:10 PM 5:15 PM 7:30 PM 9:00 PM

Thursday: 11:00 AM 1:05 PM 3:10 PM 5:15 PM 7:20 PM 9:50 PM

COCO

Friday & Saturday: 11:30 AM 1:50 PM 4:15 PM 6:40 PM

Sunday: 1:50 PM 4:15 PM 6:40 PM

Monday & Tuesday: 1:50 PM 4:15 PM 6:40 PM

Wednesday: 4:15 PM 6:40 PM

Thursday: 1:05 PM 3:15 PM 5:30 PM 6:30 PM

THE SHAPE OF WATER

Thursday (12/21): 9:00 PM

THE ROYAL OPERA: THE NUTCRACKER

Sunday & Thursday: 10:30 AM

TICKETS

Monday – Friday: $10 Adults, $8 Military, Seniors (62+), and Children (12 & Under) Saturday & Sunday: $8 Matinee (Any show starting before 5:30 PM), $10 Adults, $8 Military, Seniors (62+), and Children (12 & Under)

PARKING

The Broad Theater offers limited parking in our surface lot for cars, and bicycle racks for our friends who like to pedal. Sidewalk parking is available throughout the neighborhood including directly in front of the theater.

HAPPY HOUR

During weekdays, we offer happy hour specials till 6 p.m. Come enjoy $5 draft wines, draft beers, and well cocktails. You can also enjoy a pint of any beer and a small popcorn for only $10!

The Broad Theater

636 N. Broad Street

New Orleans, LA 70119

504-218-1008