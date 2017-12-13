Teen girl robs man at gunpoint on Marengo Street, police say

A man was robbed at gunpoint by a young girl Tuesday afternoon, New Orleans police said.

The victim, a man in his late 20s, was in the 2700 block of Marengo Street (near Magnolia Street) around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12, when a “female juvenile” walked up and pointed a gun at him, according to the initial NOPD report.

“The subject demanded the victim’s property and the victim refused,” the report states. “The subject took items from the victim’s cooler and fled.”

Later overnight, an armed robbery was attempted on St. Charles Avenue near the overpass. The victim, a man in his 50s, was walking around 2 a.m. Wednesday near St. Charles and Calliope streets “counting his money, when a female walked up to him and asked him if he needed anything,” according to the report in that case.

The woman then walked over to another man and spoke to him, and he then confronted the victim with his hand under his sweater and said, “Give my girl her money,” the report states. A driver passing by honked the car horn, however, and the victim was able to run away and call police, the report states.

Further details were not immediately available in either case. Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.