Teen boy, father wanted on terrorizing charges after threats made at school

A 14-year-old boy is wanted on a charge of terrorizing after threats he allegedly made at a school this week, and his father is also wanted for helping him elude police, New Orleans police said.

Wyatt Johnson, 14, is wanted after he allegedly began making threats to a school in the Uptown-based Second District on Thursday, Dec. 14, according to a NOPD news release. Investigators obtained a warrant for his arrest on a terrorizing charge, but have not yet been able to locate him, the report states.

Police then tried to locate the teen’s father, 52-year-old Arthur Johnston, the report states, but “Johnston has made efforts to prevent his son from being an arrest.” Arthur Johnston is now being charged with accessory after the fact for terrorizing, the report states.

Further details, such as the nature of the threat, were not immediately available. Anyone who can locate either Wyatt Johnton or Arthur Johnston is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.