StayLocal presents Shopkeeper Stories: Fuel Up on Caffeine and Pastries at The Station Coffee Shop and Bakery
He makes coffee. She bakes pastries. You get to enjoy the delicious results. Jonathan and Megan Walker, owners of The Station Coffee Shop and Bakery, admit to having a crush on their Mid-City building for years and just this year opened the doors for the new shop. The Station stands as a purple highlight in the neighborhood and is already a staple for many local residents. We sat down with Jonathan Walker to hear about his experience as a freshly-brewed entrepreneur.
Name: Jonathan Walker
Store: The Station Coffee Shop and Bakery
Since: February 2017
What ignited the spark for you to start your business?
I’ve been working in coffee since I graduated college, which is pretty common for people who graduate with an English degree. And I love it!My wife always wanted to be a baker and used to work at Angelo Brocato’s. We live about four blocks away and have always loved this building. It was sort of a dream of ours to buy it and open shop.