New Orleans activates freeze plan for homeless

The City of New Orleans is activating its Citywide Freeze Plan (CFP) beginning overnight Dec. 9, 2017, as the National Weather Service forecasts the temperature or wind chill to fall below the plan’s activation threshold of 35 degrees. The City’s freeze plan will be in effect to provide temporary shelter for homeless residents, two of which are in the Uptown/Central City area.

Residents are encouraged to seek appropriate shelter since the current weather forecast predicts “feels like” or apparent temperatures at or slightly below freezing during overnight hours on both days (Dec. 9 & 10). Residents should also bring in their pets and check on neighbors and the elderly to ensure they are prepared.

Individuals needing shelter will be accepted at the following locations under the following conditions:

The Salvation Army, 4530 S. Claiborne Ave. – will accept males and females beginning at 4 p.m.

New Orleans Mission, 1130 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd. – will only accept male and/or female adults beginning at 4 p.m.

Ozanam Inn, 843 Camp St. – will accept males only beginning at 4 p.m.

Covenant House, 611 North Rampart St. – will accept males and females between the ages 16-21, their dependent children, and any female with dependent minor children. Mothers with small children may come anytime.

All shelters will be open, free of charge, to those seeking shelter during this period of inclement weather.