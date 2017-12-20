Man shot leaving Washington Avenue bar, police say

A man was shot Tuesday night as he walked out of a bar on Washington Avenue, New Orleans police said.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was leaving a bar at Washington Avenue and South Rocheblave Street around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, when he heard gunfire break out and tried to run away, according to the initial NOPD report.

“A few moments later, the victim realized he had been struck, and was bleeding from his back,” the report states.

He went to the hospital for treatment in a private vehicle, the report states, and his condition was not immediately available afterward.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.