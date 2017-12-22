Igor’s Lounge on St. Charles robbed at gunpoint

Igor’s Lounge on St. Charles Avenue was robbed by two armed assailants overnight, New Orleans police said Friday morning.

An employee was behind the bar of the business in the 2100 block of St. Charles Avenue (near Jackson Avenue) around 3:15 a.m. Friday, Dec. 22, when two people approached with a gun, according to the initial NOPD report.

They “demanded the employee give them the money from the register, lottery and cigarette machine,” the report states. “The employee complied and the subjects fled in possession of the money from the business and the employee’s wallet and cellphone.”

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.