“Hero or menace?” Character actor J.K. Simmons — Spiderman’s antagonistic newspaper editor — to reign as Bacchus in 2018

Veteran character J.K. Simmons — who portrayed Spiderman-hating newspaper editor J. Jonah Jameson in the extraordinarily successful trilogy in the mid-2000s that preceded the current wave of comic book adaptations — will rule as king of Bacchus next year in the krewe’s 50th anniversary parade.

Simmons’ career spans 40 years of films, and includes an Oscar-winning role in the the movie Whiplash as well as appearances in TV dramas such as “Law & Order,” the prison-set “Oz” on HBO, and “The Closer.” He can currently be seen as Commissioner James Gordon in another big-budget comic book adaptation, “Justice League,” and he also plays in the upcoming comedy “Father Figures.”

“We are elated that a highly accomplished actor of J.K. Simmons stature has agreed to join Bacchus as we celebrate our Golden Anniversary,” said Bacchus captain Clark Brennan in a news release. “Fifty years ago the Krewe of Bacchus revolutionized Mardi Gras with new innovations which have created the Mardi Gras experience to be even more gratifying for residents and visitors alike.”

Recent Bacchus kings include Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly, Anthony Mackie and Jim Caviezel, while years past featured Larry King, Bob Hope, Ron Howard, Andy Garcia and Henry Winkler.

“The Krewe of Bacchus was founded in 1968 by visionary restaurateur, Owen (Pip) Brennan, Jr. and is now revered as one of the most spectacular krewes in Carnival history,” according to a news release from the krewe. “Bacchus which started out with just 250 members has now grown to 1600 members and 32 animated super floats including the popular Bacchagator, Bacchasaurus, and the Bacchawhoppa. This year Bacchus is excited to introduce the Bacchaneer and the Baccha-Kong family super floats.”

Bacchus will roll Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018. This year, the krewe is partnering with WWL-TV to broadcast the parade as well.