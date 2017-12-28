Carjacking reported on Baronne Street; food deliveryman robbed at gunpoint on South Claiborne, police say

One man was robbed of his Lexus at gunpoint on Baronne Street on Christmas Eve, and a man delivering food was robbed at gunpoint on South Claiborne Avenue on Wednesday night, New Orleans police said.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 24, a man in his 60s was in the 3500 block of Baronne Street (near Delachaise Street) when he was confronted by an assailant armed with a gun, according to the initial NOPD report. Then gunman demanded the victim’s keys, then drove off in his car, a gray 2016 four-door Lexus with Louisiana license plate “420 BYM,” the report states.

Shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, another man was delivering food in the 2200 block of South Claiborne Avenue (near Jackson Avenue), but the person waiting for him there drew a gun, the report in that case. The gunman took both the food and the cash and left on foot, the report states.

Further details in either case were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.