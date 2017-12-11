Five Tulane students robbed on Hillary Street, police say

Five Tulane students walking on Hillary Street were robbed at gunpoint Saturday night, New Orleans police said.

Around 10:40 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, five Tulane students — two men and three women, all 19 and 20 years old — were walking in the 900 block of Hillary Street (near Burthe Street) when two unknown men confronted them, according to the initial NOPD report.

“One of the subjects produced a silver gun and demanded money from the victims,” the report states. “One of the male victims gave his wallet and one of the female victims gave her purse to the subjects. The subjects then fled on foot in an unknown direction.”

The man with the gun was described as a 6-foot-1 black man with a light skin tone, shoulder-length dreadlocks wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, according to the Tulane University Police Department. The other suspect was slightly shorter and had short hair with a dark colored sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.