Family Dollar candy thief challenges guard to fight, brandishes gun, police say

A man is wanted on assault charges after allegedly stealing candy from a Family Dollar on South Carrollton Avenue, challenging the security guard who confronted him to a fight, and then threatening the guard with a handgun, New Orleans police said.

The man was in the Family Dollar in the 3600 block of South Carrollton around 7 p.m. Nov. 28 when he “attempted to steal candy,” according to a NOPD news release on the incident.

“When approached by loss prevention, the unknown subject became upset and instructed the victim to step outside to fight,” the report states. “The victim told police he agreed and went to his vehicle to put away his watch.”

Meanwhile, the suspected thief got into a silver sedan with tinted windows and drove away, only to return a short time later and confront the security guard again, the report states. This time, he had a dark-colored semi-automatic handgun and waved it in the air, threatening the guard, before leaving again in the same car, the report states.

The gunman is described as a bald black man in his 40s wearing all black clothing, with wide gaps in his teeth and gold caps on them, and a tear-drop tattoo under his left eye. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.