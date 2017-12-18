Dog taken in St. Charles Avenue home invasion, police say

A man was beaten and a dog belonging to his ex-girlfriend was taken from him in a home invasion Sunday evening on St. Charles Avenue, New Orleans police said.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was in his apartment in the 3600 block of St. Charles Avenue (near Foucher Street) around 5:50 p.m. Sunday when two intruders known to him opened the door with a key, then “forced their way in past the chain lock,” according to the initial NOPD report. One of the intruders hit him in the face, then they took his ex-girlfriend’s dog and left, the report states.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.