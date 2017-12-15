Carjacking reported on Constance Street, police say

A woman was carjacked Thursday night on Constance Street, New Orleans police said.

The victim, a woman in her 30s, was parked in the 2100 block of Constance (near Josephine Street) around 8:30 p.m. when a stranger walked up to her open car door and demanded she get out, according to the initial NOPD report. He ordered her out again, and she complied, so he drove off in an unknown direction, the report states.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.