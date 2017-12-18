Arrested Lusher student threatened “to shoot up the school;” guns found in father’s home, police say

The 14-year-old Lusher student arrested Monday morning on terrorizing charges after a weekend-long hunt for him had threatened to “shoot up the school” at the end of last week, and he had access to guns found throughout his father’s home, New Orleans police said Monday afternoon.

Wyatt Johnston, 14, made his threats to other students at Lusher High School on Thursday, and they then reported it to school authorities, who in turn notified police, said NOPD Second District Commander Shaun Ferguson in a news conference Monday afternoon. Police tried to find Johnston to arrest him on charges of terrorizing several times over the weekend, but they could not locate him, Ferguson said.

When they got in touch with Johnston’s father, 52-year-old Arthur Johnston refused to cooperate and warned police not to come to his property, Ferguson said. When they obtained a search warrant for his home, officers found multiple guns inside that the boy would have had access to, Ferguson said, as well as a small amount of marijuana.

The weapons were strewn throughout various rooms of the home, including air rifles in Wyatt Johnston’s bedroom, Ferguson said.

The teen’s mother turned him in to police on Monday morning, and the father surrendered in the presence of his attorney shortly afterward, Ferguson said.

Police do not know the motive behind Wyatt Johnston’s threats, Ferguson said, but believe he was acting alone.

“We see what has been going on across the country, so we cannot take incidents like this very lightly,” Ferguson said.

