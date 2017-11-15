Woman robbed at gunpoint on Constance Street, police say

A woman was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday night on Constance Street, New Orleans police said.

The victim, a woman in her 20s, was near Constance and General Pershing streets shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, when an armed assailant confronted her, according to the initial NOPD report. He demanded her belongings, and she gave him $20 and an iPhone 8, the report states.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.